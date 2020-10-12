“They race me too hard” – Will Alex Albon drive for Red Bull in F1 next season, after his incredible comment during the Eifel GP in Nurburgring?

Is Alexander Albon good enough for F1, let alone a top team like Red Bull? This is the question’s on every F1 stakeholder at the moment. The Thai has blown hot and cold since he made the move to Red Bull, and is mostly struggling this season.

To put things in perspective, he is currently 7th on the points table, behind Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo, Racing Point’s Sergio Perez, and McLaren’s Lando Norris. You wouldn’t have expected these three teams to be ahead of a Red Bull driver this season.

Formula one question:

Is Alex Albon even getting that unfairly treated? Or is he just naturally that much slower than Max Verstappen? Every time people like Christian Horner are being asked questions about Alex in interviews they praise him and say they support him. — James Semmens-SLR (@lfcsemmens) October 12, 2020

Albon’s own teammate Max Verstappen is performing to the best of his abilities, and is currently 3rd, breathing down the neck of Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas. This was highlighted by Sky F1’s Paul di Resta, who stressed on the need for Red Bull to get in a stronger partner for Max.

”Red Bull needs more from Albon. They need a second driver, because the fact that Mercedes can win the constructors’ championship within a few races, while Max Verstappen is within ten points, says it all. It shows what is possible with that package.”

Will Alexander Albon drive for Red Bull?

This is the most-talked-about transfer story in F1, now that the Sebastian Vettel to Aston Martin saga is done with. And with credible names like Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg being thrown in the mix, the Thai must be feeling the pressure to survive.

Paul, who was also a Force India driver like Perez and Nico, feels Red Bull should definitely consider them as options.

”They have to make a decision. It doesn’t look like they’re promoting Pierre Gasly again, even though he’s doing a good job at AlphaTauri. Out there you have Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg who still have a chance. Perez would fit in very well, but the question is whether you see that as the best long-term solution.”

