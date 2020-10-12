Getty Images



The Chicago White Sox and manager Rick Renteria have agreed to part ways, the team announced in a statement Monday.

The Chicago White Sox and manager Rick Renteria have agreed to part ways following the 2020 season. White Sox general manager/senior vice president Rick Hahn announced today. Renteria completed his fourth season as White Sox manager in 2020, leading the Sox to a 35-25 (.583) record and a tie for second place in the American League Central. The White Sox lost their best-of-three AL postseason Wild Card Series in three games to the Oakland Athletics. In his four seasons (2017-2020) at the helm, Renteria guided the White Sox to a 236-309 (.436) combined mark and one postseason appearance.

Renteria was hired on on October 3, 2016 to replace Robin Ventura.

The move is a bit of a surprise as it comes after the White Sox clinched a spot in the 2020 MLB playoffs this year to snap a 12-year long postseason drought. Chicago lost in the American League Wild Card Round at the hands of the Oakland Athletics. They lost the best-of-three series, 2-1.