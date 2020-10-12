LeBron James has a message for all of his haters, following his 4th championship and 4th Finals MVP.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals took place tonight, and the Los Angeles Lakers absolutely dominated the Miami Heat, winning 106-93. The Los Angeles Lakers are now the 2019-20 NBA Champions.

At the start of this season, the Lakers had an inordinate amount of doubter right off the bat. Many were claiming LeBron James is washed and the Lakers weren’t even the best team in Los Angeles, let alone the NBA.

A year later, James has led the Los Angeles Lakers to their 17th Championship and James has a few choice words for his doubters.

LeBron James poses a challenge to all of his doubters, following his title win

As the Lakers are about to walk off the hardwood to go celebrate in the locker rooms, LeBron James sends a message to everyone who has been doubting him and the Lakers, all season long.

LeBron yells, “What can they say!?” This is in reference to James and the Lakers being bombarded with hate online, throughout the season, saying they weren’t even going to make the Finals.

“WHAT THEY GONNA SAY NOW?” LeBron James with a message after his 4th title #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/P1lVhyyA45 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 12, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers then make their way back to the locker room to rejoice by popping open the celebratory champagne.

LeBron James wins Finals MVP

‘The King’ has clinched not only his 4th NBA title, but also his 4th NBA Finals MVP. He is also the first player in NBA history to win a Finals MVP on 3 separate teams.

All 11 voters who were chosen to give their vote on who they believe should be Finals MVP, chose ‘Bron’ to win the award; and rightfully so.

The now, 4x champion, averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists in the 6 NBA Finals games.