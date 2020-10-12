“We would like to take over”- Helmut Marko confirms that Red Bull wants to build their own engine before Honda exits Formula 1.

With Honda exiting Formula 1 by the end of 2021 season, Red Bull has limited options to get another engine supplier to run their car on the track.

Recent updates revealed that Helmut Marko along with team principal Christian Horner went to Red Bull’s top hierarchy to convince them to allow them to prepare their own power unit.

Speaking on it, Marko has admitted that Red Bull is preparing to develop its own engine by buying it from Honda, though the latter’s stance is still unknown.

“With the provision that the talks with Honda are going well, we would like to take over the basis, the intellectual property and everything else from Honda to be able to prepare the engines at Milton Keynes,” he’s quoted by Motorsport.com.

After a string of disappointing results by Renault’s engine in 2018, Red Bull decided that it will not buy an engine from a manufacture who already has a team in Formula 1.

Therefore, Honda came out to be a convenient option for them as they presently have a team in the sport. But now with their exit, only Ferrari, Renault and Mercedes are left as the existing engine suppliers.

So, Red Bull has given a thought of probably going independent, if they wish to remain at the top of the game, propelling them to inject substantial investments.

Would still need a partner for engine development

Red Bull not being an automobile corporation, they still need a partner to help them develop their power unit, and that seems a viable option if Red Bull is ready to pay.

As of now, there are a few suitable candidates to ally with Red Bull to develop their product, with Porsche leading the race among them.