“We were already talking to Hülkenberg”- Helmut Marko claims Nico Hulkenberg was there for Red Bull initially and not Racing Point.

Nico Hulkenberg has remained without a team ever since he got dropped by Renault at the end of 2019 season. Though, he made limited appearances for Racing Point this year in the absence of both drivers on two separate occasions.

This time also he was around Nurburgring and that is why he was able to reach the venue a few hours before the qualifying to replace Lance Stroll who apparently was not feeling well.

However, Helmut Marko claims that the German driver was around the venue for Red Bull initially and not Racing Point, as Alexander Albon was uncertain to make it for Eifel GP due to poor health.

“We were already talking to Hülkenberg on Friday,” Marko reveals in the program at AvD Motorsport Magazine at Sport1.

Albon’s COVID test was inconclusive. “Alex had an uncertain, undefined test result. It could have been positive. Immediately after landing, I called Hulkenberg.”

In the end, the test results of Albon came out negative, allowing him to participate in the Grand Prix events and making him available for Racing Point.

Leaked footage of Nico Hulkenberg this morning after being called in again by Racing Point pic.twitter.com/3aoHjOqr9W — ellie (@4mulanorris) October 10, 2020

Though, Albon’s participation didn’t benefit Red Bull at all, as he was not able to finish the race due to some technical failure.

Nico Hulkenberg to race for Red Bull in 2021

The rumours are building up around Hulkenberg gaining a Red Bull seat next year, with Albon having a risk of losing his spot in the team.

Whereas, he is also linked with other Formula 1 teams, which could guarantee his return in the sport. Now it remains to be seen where will he go by the start of the next season.