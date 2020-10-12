The NFL’s 2020 class of rookie receivers has been everything it was hyped to be. This year’s crop of wideouts set an NFL record with 13 receivers picked in the top two rounds of the draft.

Some of the rookie receivers went fairly high in fantasy drafts. The Dallas Cowboys’ Ceedee Lamb and the Denver Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy were among the most popular rookies in fantasy football. But more first-year players emerged in the early weeks of the season, with the Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson looking studly and the Begnals’ Tee Higgins enjoying a steady flow of targets. The 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk had a great performance in Week 4, even if he disappeared in Week 5.

This week, we saw even more rookie wide receivers enjoy their breakout performances. They are among the top waiver claims for Week 6. We’ll take a look at those players along with Alexander Mattison, who could see a huge uptick in production after Dalvin Cook’s groin injury.

(Editor note: We only include players who are owned in fewer than 50% of leagues in ESPN formats.)