VP Dota 2 Roster: Leaked text messages reveals all star roster with Sumail, NoOne & Ramzes in the making. It seems that all star rosters are going to start becoming a thing in DOTA 2.

It seems there is a new all-star team in the works in the CIS region. After Chinese all-star roster with 4AM was revealed, 3 of the greatest Dota 2 players in CIS circuit may be part of a new all-star team.

Syed Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan, Vladimir “No[o]ne” Minenko, Roman “RAMZES666” Kushnarev and Alexey “Solo” Berezin will be part of this super team. It will feature Ramzes666 as they team’s carry, SumaiL as the mid & Solo as position 5.

Chinese coach Bai “rOtK” Fan revealed a conversation between himself and former Virtus pro General Manager Roman Dvoryankin. The later approached the former to be the coach, and this is how the roster currently stands:

The 5th player has not yet been confirmed, but speculation is that Danial “yamich” Lazebny will play Position 4 role in this team.

Bai “rOtK” Fan may coach this team, but currently he is taking as he feels mentally drained.

Dvoryankin stated that the team will not be playing for a few months, which should give rOtK the time he needs to come back & coach this all-star side. There is definitely going to be some major and player shuffles from teams like Secret & Virtus.Pro.