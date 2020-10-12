The Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA championship on Sunday night to cap off an emotional year that would have left Kobe Bryant very proud of the team and what they were able to accomplish.

The team had dedicated the season to Kobe and his daughter, Gigi, since that terrible day in January when they died in a helicopter crash.

Vanessa Bryant celebrated the championship on Instagram on Sunday night with a photo of Kobe with Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and the message: “Congratulations Uncle P! Congratulations @lakers Kobe was right, RP! Stay the course – blockout the noise. Go Lakers! Wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this.”