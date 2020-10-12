Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports



The 2019-20 NBA season was not normal in any way, shape, or form. It was finally capped off on Sunday in the NBA bubble where the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA title as they dispatched of the Miami Heat in six games.

It marked the fourth NBA title for LeBron James, but one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Lakers season was the impact Kobe Bryant’s death in January had on the franchise. Shortly after the Lakers secured the championship with their Game 6 win, Vanessa Bryant posted an emotional tribute to the team on her Instagram story to congratulate them on the impressive feat.

“Congratulations Uncle P! Congratulations @lakers Kobe was right, RP! Stay the course – blockout the noise. Go Lakers! Wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this,” Vanessa Bryant wrote.

The post featured a photo of Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and Kobe at the Staples Center. Pelinka served as Kobe Bryant’s agent throughout his entire 20-year NBA career and was the godfather to Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, who also died in the helicopter crash that killed Bryant in January. Pelinka was one of many who spoke at The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant event at the Staples Center in February.

The Lakers honored Bryant all season with a “KB” patch on their uniforms and even had alternate “Black Mamba” jerseys, which they wore multiple times during their championship run.