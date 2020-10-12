One thing Tom Brady isn’t afraid to do is poke a little fun at himself, especially if it’s in the service of a good cause.

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA title, earning LeBron James his fourth career championship. From one GOAT to another, Brady sent his congratulations to James while nodding to his Week 5 mental lapse against the Chicago Bears.

“Congrats to my brother @KingJames on winning his 4th championship. Not bad for a washed up old guy!,” Brady tweeted. Along with the tweet was a Photoshopped version of the image that went viral last week, when Brady mixed up the downs and holding up four fingers.

Here’s the original photo, destined to become a meme.

For the record, the James is 35, while Brady is 43. With four championship titles, James just needs two more to catch up to Brady’s 6 rings. “Washed up” old guys, indeed.