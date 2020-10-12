“Stay behind your desk grandpa” – Drew McIntyre responds to Wade Barrett’s thrash talk. Barrett threatened to batter and humiliate the WWE Champion.

Wade Barrett’s return to NXT as part of the commentary team has sparked speculations of an in-ring return among fans. However, the former Nexus leader has shown no interest in doing so, unless it was against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

The only thing I didn’t achieve in WWE that I always wanted to achieve was to become the WWE Champion, and that title is now held by an old friend of mine, Drew McIntyre,” Barrett told BT Sport. “So taking him on for that title is something that certainly might tempt me back for a match or two.”

“I think it’s a very easy story to tell based on our history,” he continued. I know him as well as anybody. I’ve probably beaten him up away from the cameras when we used to together. I used to bully him every night and kick the hell out of him. Pour cans of beans over his head. He’d be in the corner crying, begging for mercy. He knows that as a man, I can destroy him anytime I wanted.”

“He’s big, strong, and tough, but the truth is, he knows I can batter and humiliate him,” he joked. “Whenever I feel like I’m ready, it isn’t a question of Drew McIntyre calling me out. Whenever I’m ready, I can just step in the ring and take whatever i want from him. He knows that. He’s aware of it. And one day, perhaps, the world might see it.”

Drew McIntyre responds to Wade Barrett’s thrash talk

The WWE Champion was swift to respond to his friend’s thrash talk. McIntyre told Barrett that his stand in had a better chance than him.

“Stay behind your desk grandpa, your stand-in has a better chance than you do,” he wrote.

Stay behind your desk grandpa, your stand-in has a better chance than you do https://t.co/lt6JSscFK0 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) October 12, 2020

McIntyre is currently scheduled to face Randy Orton inside Hell in a cell. The two have been feuding since SummerSlam with McIntyre picking up both the wins so far.

