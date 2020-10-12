SRH vs CSK Fantasy Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings – 13 October 2020 (Dubai). The finalists of the IPL 2018 IPL are not in a great form and this is going to be an important game for both teams.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won three of their seven games in the tournament so far and lost their last game form a winnable position. The results have not been good but the batting of this side is playing really well with the likes of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, and Kane Williamson. Rashid Khan has led the bowling line-up with the support from Natarajan. This team has been unlucky at times and they would consider their chances in this game.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have won just won two of their seven games in the tournament and have lost every game in a similar fashion. MS Dhoni has confirmed that his side will play expressive cricket in this game and everyone will see a different CSK side from the other games. Faf and Watson are the main pillars of this batting whereas the bowling has also been decent. This CSK side only lacks intent and if they can express themselves well then it can be a good game for them.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been decent enough for the batting in the first innings whereas it gets a little slower in the 2nd innings. The average 1st innings batting score in IPL 2020 in Dubai is 179.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 12; Batting 1st Won: 10; Batting 2nd Won: 2

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Chennai Super Kings – Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Manish Pandey, and Jonny Bairstow.

Chennai Super Kings – Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Sunrisers Hyderabad – T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma

Chennai Super Kings – Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, and Rashid Khan.

SRH vs CSK Team Wicket-Keeper

Jonny Bairstow (Price 10) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Bairstow has scored three half-centuries in the tournament so far and is looking in good touch at the moment. He has scored 257 runs at an average of 36.71.

SRH vs CSK Team Batsmen

David Warner (Price 10.5) and Manish Pandey (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner has now scored 160 runs in the last three innings and is in a wonderful form. He has been scoring at an average of 39.29 this year whereas Manish has played some really good cameos in the tournament and scored a brilliant half-century in the last game as well. Both of them are in a brilliant touch

Shane Watson (Price 9) and Faf du Plessis (Price 10) will be our batsmen from the Chennai Super Kings. Faf has been brilliant in the tournament so far and has scored 307 runs at an average of 61.40. He is the 3rd highest scorer of the tournament whereas Watto has been the 2nd best batsman of the side and is in good touch right now. Both of them are the best batsmen of the side.

SRH vs CSK Team All-Rounders

Sam Curran (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Chennai Super Kings. Curran has picked eight wickets in the tournament so far and has been bowling really well in the tournament. The left-arm seam bowling will always remain a threat in any format.

SRH vs CSK Team Bowlers

Rashid Khan (Price 9.5), T Natarajan (Price 8.5), and Khaleel Ahmed (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rashid has been the leader of the pack and has picked ten wickets in the tournament whereas Natarajan has also bowled well and has picked seven wickets. Khaleel, on the other hand, is also taking wickets and is a genuine wicket-taker. All three of them are really good bowlers.

Deepak Chahar (Price 8.5) and Karn Sharma (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Chennai Super Kings. Chahar has been swinging the ball really well in the powerplay overs and has picked six wickets in the tournament whereas Karn has picked a couple of wickets in the couple of games he has played in the tournament.

Match Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

David Warner and Faf du Plessis

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Jonny Bairstow and Shane Watson

