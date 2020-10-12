In the follow-up of Nate Diaz’s cryptic actions, Dan Hooker promptly attempts to give speculations a direction.

Dan Hooker and Nate Diaz are seemingly interested to go up against each other, as following a video post by Diaz, which showcased Dan Hooker knocking out the current No.1 Welterweight title contender Gilbert Burns, and then subsequently referring Hooker as the No.1 Welterweight, it is now Hooker who has left a short cryptic query or a proposition for Diaz.

Dan Hooker’s Response

Micro-blogging platform Twitter became the tool for all exchanges:

Your boys the #1 welterweight right now 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 10, 2020

@NateDiaz209 so 55 or 70? — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) October 11, 2020

Nate Diaz Vs. Jorge Masvidal: Wandered off?

While a month ago reports surfaced about a potential BMF title rematch between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, but with Colby Covington emerging at the scene, he has apparently convinced UFC to pay attention to the ever strife conflict between him and Masvidal, and therefore has in-turn made a resounding sound that Covington Vs. Masvidal, seems more intriguing. In lines with this, the match up might even be in the pre-development stage.

With UFC still not delivering a concrete word regarding Masvidal Vs. Diaz, it appears this potential bout has wandered off for now. Thus, ostensibly Nate Diaz is on the lookout for a new opponent, and evidently sees Dan Hooker as the worthy competitor or wants to pick up a fight with Gilbert Burns, whose fight with Kamaru Usman has recently seen another deferral.

