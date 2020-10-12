“Shawn even stuck up for me a few times because John Cena would try to bury me” – Chris Masters claims Shawn Michaels saved his WWE career from John Cena.

Chris Masters was presented as the Masterpiece during his first run in the WWE. He was touted to be so perfect; it would appear he was sculpted out of stone. According to Masters however, John Cena perhaps thought he moved like he was made of stone too because he appeared to have little faith in him inside the ring.

During an interview with The Hannibal TV, Masters claimed that he and Cena did not get along. In fact, despite sharing the same trainer he never looked out for him inside the ring although he never knew what the issue was.

“No, he did not watch out for me,” Masters said. “We just never really clicked for whatever reason. It was always odd. I don’t know if it’s him being…like, me being a west coast guy and him being a north-west type dude.

“I don’t know. He didn’t really look out for me I don’t think he was ever particularly fond of me. I don’t know if he questioned my work ethic or what it was or you know, if there was some kind of issue. We just kind of never got along.

Chris Masters claims Shawn Michaels saved his career from John Cena

“When I worked with him in WWE in my first run it was very difficult for me to work with him and it’s hard to say that because he’s the top guy, especially at that point,” he continued. “But when I would work with him, he had such little faith in me that he would want to call my offense for me.

“So, I’d be getting heat on him and he would tell me what the next strike is and to me, I’d just come off working with Shawn Michaels and he had no issues with how I was working so I couldn’t understand…and our matches turned out well.

Masters revealed that Cena had tried to bury him backstage several times but fortunately for him, Shawn Michaels would stand by him.

“Shawn even stuck up for me a few times because John Cena would try to bury me and Shawn would be like ‘I had no problems working with him’ which felt real good for me because when I worked with Cena there was always some kind of issue,” Masters said.

