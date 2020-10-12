USATSI



One of the best moments of the 2020 season occurred on Sunday when Alex Smith completed his comeback following a devastating leg injury in 2018 by lining up under center in Washington’s Week 5 contest against the Rams. Smith was made active on Sunday to serve as Kyle Allen’s backup and when the quarterback suffered an arm injury that forced him out of the game, Smith was in. While this is certainly one of the greatest personal comeback stories the league has ever seen, Smith still appears to have some rust he needs to shake off, and the veteran doesn’t appear to have taken over as Washington’s starter going forward. Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that Allen will be QB1 so long as he’s healthy.

“We had a good conversation about that. I told him ‘hey, as long as you’re feeling well’ — I know he was pretty sore, he’ll be even more sore today — but as long as you’re feeling well and we’re ready to roll on Wednesday, he’s our starter,” Rivera said of Allen on Monday, via NFL.com.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Allen remains sore after that hit he took to his non-throwing arm, but is expected to be good to go when Washington faces the Giants. Allen got the start after Washington decided to bench 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, who was inactive for Week 5 due to a spat with the stomach flu. Prior to going down with the injury, the 24-year-old completed nine of his 13 throws for 74 yards. He also rushed for Washington’s only touchdown of the day in the 30-10 loss to Los Angeles. As for Smith, he came in and completed nine throws for 37 yards. He was also sacked six times.

“I spent a little bit of time with him in the locker room,” said Rivera of Smith. “He felt good. I was pleased, I was excited for him. He went out and had a good time. It would’ve been a lot better if we could’ve protected a little bit more. But I thought he handled it well, I thought he made some good decisions. He made quick decisions, got the ball out of his hands.

“It was tough. You’re playing from behind and the other team knows it, they change their approach. That’s tough. I thought he handled it very well. We’ll see how he is. He’s gonna be sore but I bet it’s gonna be a good kind of sore.”

Even if Smith’s comeback story ends here with his brief return to action on Sunday, it’s truly a remarkable return for the veteran signal-caller to claw his way back after such a gruesome injury.