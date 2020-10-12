RCB vs KKR Man of the Match: The veteran batsman from Royal Challengers Bangalore was awarded the ‘Man of the Match’ award.

During the 28th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 runs to register their fifth victory of this season.

Chasing a 195-run target, Knight Riders failed miserably as they could only score 112/9 in their allotted quota of 20 overs. Barring opening batsman Shubman Gill (34), none of the KKR batsmen managed to get off to a start.

While Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris was the pick of their bowlers with bowling figures of 4-0-17-2, it was the spinner-duo of Washington Sundar (4-0-20-2) and Yuzvendra Chahal (4-0-12-1) which dictated terms at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

RCB vs KKR Man of the Match

Bangalore wicket-keeper batsman AB de Villiers emerged as the ‘Man of the Match’ on the back of scoring his 36th IPL half-century. Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the 13th over, de Villiers provided a much-needed boost to Bangalore’s innings.

Having scored 73* (33) with the help of five fours and six sixes, de Villiers played a major role in Royal Challengers accumulating 83 runs in the last five overs and a 100-run partnership for the second wicket alongside captain Virat Kohli.

In a batters game @yuzi_chahal should get MOM here,incredible figures especially as it’s in Sharjah 👏 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 12, 2020

“I am very happy with my performance. That’s all I can say. I got a duck last game, that is a terrible feeling. I am very happy that I contributed.

“I surprised myself today to be honest. We were headed towards 140-150, and I thought I might try for 160-165, but I was surprised we reached 195 [194],” de Villiers said during the post-match presentation ceremony.