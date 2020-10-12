USATSI



The news that Rick Renteria will not be retained as White Sox manager means there are now three MLB managerial vacancies heading into the 2020-21 offseason. In addition to the White Sox, the Tigers and Red Sox will also be looking for new skippers. Skilled candidates, both tenured veterans and aspiring first-timers, abound, and presumably the strongest candidates will be under consideration for more than one of those jobs.

So if you’re one of those candidates, which of these three jobs should be atop your wish list? Let’s briefly explore each situation and rank them from one to three.