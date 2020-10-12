Getty Images



San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is in “good condition” after being stabbed in the lower back during an altercation Sunday night and requiring surgery, reports Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. No organs were damaged and Pham needed stitches to close the wound.

According to Acee, the incident occurred as Pham left a San Diego establishment and came upon two people arguing near his car, and asked them to move away. Pham released the following statement through the team:

“I’d like to thank the incredible medical staff at UC San Diego Health for taking such great care of me last night. I truly appreciate the hard work of the San Diego Police Department as well as they continue their search for the suspects. While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I’m on the road to recovery and I know I’ll be back to my offseason training routine in no time.”

In a statement, the Padres say Pham is in “good condition” and expected to make a full recovery. The San Diego Police Department is still investigating the incident.

Wrist surgery limited the 32-year-old Pham to 31 games this past season, during which he authored a .211/.312/.312 batting line with three home runs. Last season he hit .273/.369/.450 with 21 homers in 145 games with the Rays. San Diego acquired Pham in an offseason trade with Tampa.

Pham is under team control as an arbitration-eligible player this offseason and is scheduled to become a free agent next offseason. His full season salary was $7.9 million in 2020.