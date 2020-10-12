Celebrating on the high of a first championship run, Anthony Davis was brought a bit back down to earth by LeBron James when he pointed out how sore they’re going to be.

AD and LeBron James together are a double whammy to which the NBA has virtually no answer at the moment. Both are dominant on both ends of the floor, and both can get easy buckets for themselves in a hurry.

They went through the Western Conference with virtually no resistance and a 12-3 record.

Also Read: LeBron James is greatest player the universe has ever seen”: Frank Vogel snubs Michael Jordan in ‘GOAT talk’ post Lakers star’s 4th title

The Finals were no different as the Lakers prevailed over the Heat in 6 games.

LeBron describes the pains of winning a title to Anthony Davis

When the team was done with its championship celebrations at the arena, James and Davis were spotted talking to each other. James seemed to be telling something important but funny to Davis.

It later transpired that he was describing the kind of soreness that AD is bound to feel once they leave Disney World.

LeBron told Davis about the fact that only after the winning the championship do players not ice and undergo their normal recovery procedure. Hence, body soreness is sure to kick on the flight back to Los Angeles.

LeBron and AD talk “pain” after winning a championship 😆 (via @OmarESPN) pic.twitter.com/Etm1QigG8G — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 12, 2020

Also Read: ‘Bubble, Miami, Golden State; doesn’t matter where’: Lakers’ LeBron James explains feeling after winning 4th NBA Title

The Lakers will be jubilant on the way back. It has truly been a long and arduous journey to an NBA title. They are likely to also be the shortest-tenured NBA champions (since the next season is bound to end before October), unless they repeat.

The likes of Rondo, KCP, Alex Caruso and Dwight Howard have all been crucial to the Lakers’ success in this year’s playoffs. They will probably bring most of this roster back.