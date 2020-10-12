One of the few players who’s faced worse backlash than Danny Green in the bubble is Paul George. The 6-time All Star posted an Instagram story in support of Green today.

Paul George went through a wretched bubble period himself. He had 3 straight poor shooting games against the Mavs in the first round, and was incessantly trolled for it.

He then made it to the Nuggets series, during which he capitulated in the final 3 games in abject fashion. George revealed that he’d been going through some depression during his cold shooting streak.

Paul George’s Instagram story in support of Danny Green

Having tasted the saltiness and entitled nature of LA sports fans first hand himself, George had some words of encouragement for a fellow shooter.

He took to Instagram to post a message in support of Green. It’s telling that there were some shameless :fans” handing out death threats to him.

In July, after Paul George said he’d felt depressed and anxious amid shooting struggles that made him a target on social media, Danny Green backed him up. “Trust me, I know exactly what PG is going through,” Green said then. PG is now showing support for Green after his G5 miss. pic.twitter.com/OHGJqZpqKN — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) October 11, 2020

As with much of the last seven months, my sense of time has become skewed. I meant to say that Green and PG’s initial show of support for one another happened in *August*, during the playoffs: https://t.co/yvykEoafCA — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) October 11, 2020

Green himself had come out in support of George when the latter had been struggling against the Clippers. During the time when family members of the teams weren’t allowed in the bubble, many players felt lonely and isolated.

The NBA is a tight-knit community of ballers. It’s good that they always have each other’s backs.