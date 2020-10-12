One Giant Step for Alchemy in Genshin Impact is the quest you need to do to access the new co-op event. So, here’s a full guide through it.

Genshin Impact by miHoYo is a gacha style action RPG that has taken the world by storm. It is a beautiful, relaxing game and overall, a great pass time for this boring quarantine. However, no game is fun if you can’t make progress through the game and earn the rewards on offer. So, we are here to help you do just that. Therefore, in the light of the new Elemental Crucible event, here’s a short guide to the story quest that unlocks the event for you.

Dear Travelers, The Elemental Crucible co-op event is about to begin! View event details here: https://t.co/lw3QjILuqs#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/6YUlH0mO8k — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) October 11, 2020

One Giant Step for Alchemy: Basic Info.

To put it simply, it is a story quest you get access to once you meet Timaeus, the Alchemist of Mondstadt. Usually, he’s found by his crafting bench and unlike Wagner, the blacksmith makes up for a nice, amiable fellow. So, both you and Paimon will be sure to like him.

But now, let’s get down to business. In order to access this quest, you need to have an adventure level of at least 20. However, that isn’t very difficult to muster. So, you should get there within your first 20 hrs of playing the game. Along with it, you also need to complete all the quests of “A Tomorrow without Tears”.

Once there, visit Timaeus at his crafting shop and interact with him using “F”. He’ll share his professional problems with you about how he has been failing to make progress as an Alchemist. Then, he’ll tell you about an Elemental Crucible he has designed which, if it works, will reduce his hardships greatly. This is where you agree to help him.

The mission helps kill two birds with one stone. That’s because apart from your quest and event rewards, the quest will also turn Timaeus into a better Alchemist. So, in the future, you’ll find better materials at his place to help you out.

Below is a video walkthrough of the quest.

How to complete the quest? Walkthrough.

Once Timaeus has told you about the quest, it is already set in motion. You just need to head over to the Thousand Winds Temple opposite to the city of Mondstadt. In case you don’t know the location, just follow the straight road leading out of Mondstadt to its very end.

Once there, you’ll find the temple, which looks more like a Roman arena, with Timaeus in the middle, beside his Crucible. Interact with him to begin the quest. First, you’ll need to use Pyro and light the Crucible. Then, a Ruin Guard will appear in the arena and you’ll have to defeat him. The Ruin Guard’s level will vary based on your World level but don’t worry, he’s not much of a challenge.

Dash away once he comes close, and use your bow as often as you can. Yes, we suggest a bow as a better option instead of a sword since it allows you to maintain a safe distance. To know more about which bow would a good option, visit this article. Aim for its fiery head, the weak point, to disable it for a while. Then, chip away at his HP. After repeating this a few times, the Ruin Guard will soon be history.

Once the Ruin Guard is dead, you can now interact with the crucible to begin the co-op event. But, make sure to replenish any wasted health before you do so. Then, visit our detailed guide cum walkthrough of the Elemental Crucible event here.

