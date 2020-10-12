NRG eSports have announced the signing of 25 year old KOLER as part of their entry into Valorant scene.

Couple of weeks back, NRG entered into the Valorant hype with the signing of daps.

Chet was also signed as the roster’s coach, rumored player s0m was also signed as their second player.

Another duelist locked in for NRG Valorant please welcome @KOLER1337 to the #NRGfam pic.twitter.com/TLwepD3wnl — NRG (@NRGgg) October 11, 2020

The foundation of the team was built on the experience of daps and raw talent of s0m.

As of now NRG have also signed KOLER from the Immortals roster as their third player.

Who is KOLER?

KOLER comes from the background of CS:GO playing last for District 7 and hovering around the tier 2 scene for a while.

He switched to Valorant during the beta and was also part of the Immortals core that was picked up in May.

With the team, he achieved many third place finishes in tourneys such as Immortals First Light, T1 Invitational and FaZe Invitational.

Initially KOLER played as the Controller agents like Omen and Brimstone before switching to Cypher.

KOLER was one of the better performers within the team acting as an Anchor in the sites and was also clutcher for the team.

He averaged an ACS of 210, 0.74 KPR and 1.01.K/D.

Today, we’re announcing the transfer of Yannick “@KOLER1337” Blanchette to @NRGgg. We’d like to thank Yannick for his time and wish him the best of luck in the future. pic.twitter.com/wA4pU7Ux3P — Immortals (@Immortals) October 11, 2020

NRG signed him as their duelist as mentioned in their announcement and with his history of switching roles.

He is most likely to surpass any expectation at any role give to him.

NRG are yet to sign two more players in the team as the talent immense we can be sure there could be more high standard signings coming through.

NRG’s Roster:

Damien “daps” Steele

Sam “s0m” Oh

Yannick “KOLER” Blanchette

Chet “Chet” Singh (Coach)

Immortals Future?

Immortals have now just lost their third players in weeks.

First they lost Asuna and Dicey to 100 Thieves and now KOLER to NRG.

They have only Genghsta and jcStani left in their team.

Immortals need to sign 3 more players before next weeks Renegades Invitational.

Immortals Roster:

Noah “jcStani” Smith

Amgalan “genghsta” Nemekhbayar

Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Coach)