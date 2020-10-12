Nike ad celebrates win in a 2020 full of so much loss (News)

Nike’s been on quite a roll of ads since late 2019.

There was the powerful LeBron James-focused spot about “the kid from Akron.” There was how the honored Kobe Bryant’s memory in February, the “play for the world” spot in the middle of April as the COVID-19 pandemic spread, one in May all about comebacks and “You Can’t Stop Us” in July, with some incredible editing..

Here’s the latest, “You Can’t Stop L.A.,” which focuses on the Lakers’ winning in a year with so much tragedy, from Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s passing to the COVID-19 pandemic to the death of Breonna Taylor and shooting of Jacob Blake.