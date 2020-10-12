It’s the fifth NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we’re keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 5 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can’t wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Bears 20, Buccaneers 19 (GameTracker)

Sunday

Jaguars 14, Texans 30 (Recap)

Cardinals 30, Jets 10 (Recap)

Eagles 29, Steelers 38 (Recap)

Panthers 23, Falcons 16 (Recap)

Bengals 3, Ravens 27 (Recap)

Rams 30, Washington 10 (Recap)

Raiders 40, Chiefs 32 (Recap)

Dolphins 43, 49ers 17 (GameTracker)

Giants 34, Cowboys 37 (GameTracker)

Colts 23, Browns 32 (GameTracker)

Vikings at Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Monday

Chargers at Saints, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Tuesday

Bills at Titans, 7 p.m. ET

Colts return kickoff for TD

You don’t see it very often anymore, but the NFL had a kick return TD in Week 5! Yeah! Isaiah Rodgers goes 101 yards and to the house with an incredible run back.

Browns return Rivers interception for TD

Philip Rivers tried to find his receiver near the sideline on an out pass and the Browns were sitting on it. Former Crimson Tide star Ronnie Harrison returned the interception for a 46-yard touchdown and it was a beauty.

‘Dallas Special’ puts Cowboys ahead

The Cowboys fell behind by 14 points — again — but this time they made their comeback in the first half. At the end of the half, the Cowboys needed less than a minute to go the length of the field for a TD. They capped off the drive with a Dallas version of the “Philly Special” Super Bowl play, resulting in a TD catch by Dak Prescott.

Odell Beckham Jr. has still got it

For those who doubted Beckham, he proved how foolish that was last week. This week, he was back to business with an incredible leaping catch — somehow — some way — he didn’t let the ball hit the ground. Is there an NFL WR better at making the difficult look easy?

Cowboys grab the fumble six

The Cowboys needed a spark and got one when they forced a fumble (another turnover for Daniel Jones) and returned it for six. Since then, it’s been all Cowboys.

Fackrell returns interception for TD

The Dallas Cowboys have not been great in the first halves of games and that trend has carried over into their Week 5 game against the Giants. After allowing the Giants to march down the field on their opening drive and cap things off with an Evan Engram touchdown run, Dak Prescott overthrew Ezekiel Elliott and outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell intercepted his pass. Then, Fackrell put on the moves to return the pick all the way for a TD.

Cooks responds in a big way after goose egg

In Week 4, Brandin Cooks played almost every snap for the Texans and didn’t catch a single pass. In Week 5, Cooks heard the whispers from the doubters and responded in a big way. Cooks racked up 161 yards receiving on eight receptions including this TD reception to seal the deal for Houston.

Fulgham adds to breakout performance

Fantasy football managers who were wise enough to add Travis Fulgham before this week are licking their chops right now as the Eagles WR has his breakout game. Those who didn’t will likely have the opportunity to use their top waiver priority to add him this week as he will almost undoubtedly be the top pickup. After an incredible performance moving the chains for Philadelphia, Fulgham delivered with a 4-yard touchdown reception when the Eagles needed it most. Fulgham has racked up 152 yards and a score on 10 catches (12 targets).

Minshew magic when needed most

Gardner Minshew is no stranger to making big plays for this Jaguars team when they need it, and he delivered in Week 5 against the Texans. After connecting on a deep ball earlier in the possession, Minshew was faced with a fourth-and-goal situation. Minshew juked in and out of the pocket, avoiding pass rushers and creating space before finding rookie Colin Johnson for the TD. The Jags are still alive.

Ruggs gets loose in the secondary

A healthy Henry Ruggs might be exactly what this Raiders offense — and more specifically Derek Carr — needs right now. An early candidate for the receiver who created the most separation on any single play in Week 5, Ruggs ran a vertical route that left a Chiefs defensive back in the dust, grasping for air after trying his hardest to run down his assignment after the catch. Spoiler: He did not run Ruggs down. It was an easy TD.

Moore channels his 2019 self

It hasn’t been the start DJ Moore dreamed of when he learned he would be catching balls from a new quarterback (Teddy Bridgewater) with a new head coach (Matt Rhule) and a new play caller (Joe Brady), but maybe Week 5 is a sign of things to come. Moore finally broke loose for a long TD, showing off his run-after-the-catch ability. It was an awesome sight to see — Moore is one of the most explosive players in the NFL.

Agholor continues career resurgence with LV

Nelson Agholor fizzled out in Philadelphia, but he has rebirthed his career in Vegas. The Raiders like him, and after a strong training camp that generated buzz, he has been able to carry it over to the 2020 season. Agholor helped the Raiders get back into the game with a key touchdown.

Claypool grabs second TD of the game

The Eagles tied it up but it didn’t take long for the Steelers to grab back the lead. Rookie second-round pick Chase Claypool is emerging as a playmaker already. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but the Steelers appear to have landed another keeper at the wide receiver position via the draft. Claypool ran a great route to get open and then showed off his second gear with an impressive run after the catch.

Sanders makes an early house call

The Eagles have been waiting patiently for Miles Sanders to flash his straight-line speed, and it happened in Week 5. On a tricky and sneaky third-and-long call, the Eagles decided to dial up a run play and Sanders did the rest. In the open field, Sanders is one of the most dangerous players in the NFL.

Ruggs makes incredible catch on long pass

Do you think the Raiders are happy to have first-round pick Henry Ruggs fully healthy again? Ruggs got his day started with an incredible contested catch in tight coverage down the field. Ruggs is expected to open up the entire Raiders offense by providing a downfield threat, and we’re sure the Chiefs will have to respect the deep ball after this one.

Gurley turns back time with long TD run

Todd Gurley got the Week 5 slate scoring rolling with a 35-yard touchdown run through a wide open hole on a well-blocked play by Atlanta. Credit to Gurley for taking the angle needed to get the edge and house it for a TD. Gurley looked a bit like his 2018 version and is already up to 54 yards on three carries after just one Falcons possession.

Bell and Garoppolo give Jets, 49ers a new look

There is good news on the injury front for two teams struck by misfortune through the first four weeks. For the New York Jets, they will get back prize 2019 free agent acquisition Le’Veon Bell. After spending the last three weeks on IR, Bell returns to action and will work with Joe Flacco. Keep an eye out on Bell’s role in the passing game. During his years with Baltimore and Denver, Flacco heavily targeted his RBs in the pass game. That was not always Darnold’s forte. As for the 49ers, their offense needs a spark after struggling against the Eagles and Garoppolo is here to help get them back on track. He will benefit from San Francisco’s improved health at the skill positions where they could see Raheem Mostert, Brandon Aiyuk, and Deebo Samuel all on the field at the same time for the first time this season.