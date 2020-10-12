NFL Injury Update: Dak Prescott was carted off the field after suffering a leg injury. The extent of the injury is still yet to be determined.

Tracy Wolfson gave an update on Dak’s injury.

Dak Prescott’s Injury

Dak Prescott was injured late in the third quarter with the Cowboys leading the Giants 24-23. The injury can only be described as gruesome. Prescott’s ankle appears to have snapped in half, and it seem like he will be done for the season.

Dak Prescott INJURY

His ankle/foot just snapped in half

Absolutely brutal injury

His ankle/foot just snapped in half

Absolutely brutal injury

Horrible loss for the Cowboys

We got a problem in Dallas. Hoping Dak Prescott is OK 🙏🏿🙏🏿

For a struggling Cowboys team, Prescott’s injury is catastrophic. He was the lone bright spot on a team that has started the season 1-3 despite having high expectations for the season.

However, the biggest takeaway is how tragic is this is for the NFL world. Prescott is one of the game’s brightest players and to see such an injury it truly is heart wrenching. Prescott plays the game with such emotion and you could see how devastated he was after being carted off.

The opposite has been said, but this moment, Dak Prescott, the epitome, and the embodiment of leadership. You don't cry over things you don't care about immensely. Speedy recovery Dak. #Cowboys

That image is going to stay in the hearts of NFL fans everywhere as hopefully Prescott makes a successful recovery.

Zeke Elliott throwing up the #4 for Dak Prescott, after he scored a touchdown moments after Prescott's ankle injury.

Cowboys vs. Giants

The Cowboys are in a tight contest with the New York Giants. This game is critical for Dallas as they hope to avoid a 1-4 start. Prescott threw for 166 yards, going for 14/21 on his passes. He also threw one interception.

He also caught a touchdown pass in the game.

Andy Dalton replaced Prescott, and he appears to have the Cowboys in a position to win the game. The Cowboys are on the Giants 32 yard line with a chance to kick a field goal. He is currently 3/4 for 27 yards.

Dalton last played for the Bengals where a disappointing season led to his exit. The Cowboys are still very much in the game.

Meanwhile for the Giants, this game could mark their first victory. The NFC east is a weak division, but every win is important in a competitive NFC conference.

