Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott entered this past offseason with the hopes of securing a new, longterm deal with Dallas.

That new contract never came.

And now with Prescott suffering a serious leg injury in Sunday’s game against the Giants, Prescott faces an increasingly uncertain future as he heads into free agency.

While Prescott left the field on a cart to be taken to a nearby hospital, NFL fans couldn’t help but point at Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for costing Prescott the kind of financial security he deserved. Prescott ended up signing his franchise tender in June but failed to reach an agreement on a new contract with Dallas.

This awful situation, again, all circled back to Jones.

The Cowboys rallied to beat the Giants with Andy Dalton taking over at quarterback.