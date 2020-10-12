Pete Carroll was one of the coaches who got fined $100,000 by the NFL earlier this season for not doing a good enough job of wearing a mask on the sideline.

He has since learned his lesson and has been much better at wearing the mask, which we should all be wearing while we battle the coronavirus. So that is great for Carroll.

But we can still have a little fun with him, right? It’s a rainy night in Seattle for tonight’s Vikings-Seahawks game and Carroll’s look on the sideline with his mask and his hoods had a lot of NFL fans making some jokes:

