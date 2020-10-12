Steve Nehf/The Denver Post via Getty Images



The NFL underwent a series of schedule changes Sunday that caused pandemonium around the league, but the new schedule alignment ended up being minuscule compared to the alternative option. Per NFL Network’s Michael Silver, the NFL considered postponing the New England Patriots’ home game against the Denver Broncos indefinitely, which would have put a lot of options in play as the league drew up a way to play the game.

One of those options would have been adding a Week 18 to the schedule, but there would be a catch toward adding an extra week. The Broncos-Patriots game would only have been played if it had playoff implications. The NFL then decided to give the Patriots and Broncos Week 5 as a bye week, creating the Week 6 matchup that moved more than a handful of other games.

Seven other games where altered from the postponement of Broncos-Patriots, as the Broncos’ Week 8 bye week was eliminated. Denver’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers was moved from Week 11 to Week 8 while Denver’s originally scheduled Week 6 game against the Miami Dolphins moves to Week 11.

If the NFL does end up adding a Week 18, there is a game that would be a strong candidate to be moved to that extra week. Tuesday’s Buffalo Bills-Tennessee Titans game would be an option if either team has a positive COVID-19 test within the next two days and are forced to shut down their practice facilities.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Tennessee had no new positives from Sunday’s COVID-19 tests — so Tuesday’s game against the Bills is still on track to be played as scheduled.

The NFL has avoided adding a Week 18 to this point, but there aren’t many cards left on the deck. Soon, Week 18 may be the only option if many more regular season games are postponed.