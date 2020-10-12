Getty Images



The 2020 Major League Baseball regular season wrapped up in late September. Though teams played just 60 regular season games in this unusual season, there is likely to be some dugout turnover in the offseason. Managers will be fired and hired before 2021 spring training rolls around.

Recently, the Chicago White Sox parted ways with manager Rick Renteria after four seasons. The Red Sox announced that they would not be bringing back Ron Roenicke for the 2021 season. The Detroit Tigers also announced that manager Ron Gardenhire would be retiring at the end of the season, and the Washington Nationals have given manager Dave Martinez a contract extension. At least a handful of other teams are rumored to be contemplating changes, with decisions expected over the next few weeks. Below, you’ll find all of the changes and rumors surrounding teams and skippers.

Check in here throughout the next few weeks as we will keep this updated with the latest news leading up to the postseason. We’ll continue updating throughout the offseason.

