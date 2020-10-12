It’s a bad day for LeBron haters, and especially for Skip Bayless. He posted a series of tweets diminishing James’s 4th ring, and topped it off by saying MJ is better than LeBron.

The Lakers romped home to a big Game 6 win and the NBA championship tonight.

They went on a steamrolling run early in the second quarter to take a virtually unassailable lead, and tightened the screws to go up as high as 36 points.

Almost the entire second half was essentially garbage time as the Heat struggled to get their offense going.

Michael Jordan still greater than LeBron, maintains Skip Bayless

After posting tons of tweets about how LeBron had an easy run to the title, and how he should stop statpadding, Bayless returned to his familiar ground of stating MJ as better than LeBron.

However, unlike his usual rants, Bayless this time gave no explanation for his feelings. He opted instead to overuse one particular key on his keypad.

His comment however, was sure as ever, with him maintaining that Michael Jordan was still the GOAT. With 6 titles and 6 finals MVP to his name, Michael Jordan sits comfortably at the summit of basketball greatness(for now).

MJ>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>lebron — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 12, 2020

LeBron had a Finals series for the ages. He averaged over 29 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists while shooting nearly 60% from the field and 46.1% from 3-point range.

He also was a valuable player on defense, and his presence allowed the Lakers to tally tons of transition buckets.

James has been quite clearly the NBA’s best player in this postseason. It was never more obvious than during the Conference semifinals against Houston, when he put the team on his back from the perimeter for long stretches.

There does not seem to be any answer for him even at 35 years old and losing a bit of his bounce. James will be the prohibitive favorite for a 5th NBA championship next season as well.