It’s a bad day for LeBron haters, and especially for Skip Bayless. He posted a series of tweets diminishing James’s 4th ring, and topped it off by saying MJ is better than LeBron.

The Lakers romped home to a big Game 6 win and the NBA championship tonight.

They went on a steamrolling run early in the second quarter to take a virtually unassailable lead, and tightened the screws to go up as high as 36 points.

Also Read: People said LeBron James was too old’: Alex Caruso slams fans for writing off Lakers and ‘The King’ in NBA title run

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here