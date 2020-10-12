Man United Transfer News: Sergio Romero furious with Manchester United’s board over his failed loan move to Everton this summer.

Sergio Romero was destined to make a move away from Manchester United this summer as he remained out of favours by manager Ole Solskjaer.

He was linked with several Premier League clubs, but the Red Devils failed to plan his love away as they were clearly dissatisfied with all the offers.

Amidst all of this, According to a report by David Ornstein in the Athletic, Everton also made a loan offer for a £2 million fee and was ready to cover the Argentine’s £100,000 a week wages.

But Manchester United was stubborn to push for an £8 million permanent deal on the transfer deadline day, and in the end, the Merseyside club went for Robin Olsen.

Now, Romero seems to be furious with Manchester United’s board who apparently didn’t let him make a move away to Everton.

He reportedly feels that he should be allowed to have more amount of playtime and believed that he could have competed with Everton’s Jordan Pickford for the number 1 spot.

Manchester United giving no clarity to Romero

Ornstein has further revealed that things between Manchester United and Romero have been fractious ever since Solskjaer deputed David De Gea in place of him in FA Cup and Europa League semi-finals.

Additionally, Romero was not informed when Dean Henderson was brought in by the club this summer to compete for the goalkeeping spot in the team.

And recently, Romero was not included in the Champions League squad of last week, and The Athletic understands the decision was not communicated to the goalkeeper in advance.

Can Romero still leave?

Romero still ha the option to leave for an MLS club, as their transfer window is open till October 29. However, it doesn’t seem like he will leave for a non-European league.

At most, he will have to wait for the winter transfer window to seek another offer within the Premier League.