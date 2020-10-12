MAH-XI vs TAM XI Fantasy Prediction: Mahmudullah XI vs Tamim XI – 13 October 2020 (Dhaka)

Tamim XI will take on Mahmudullah XI in the League game of Bangladesh ODD Cup 2020 which will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. This is an exhibition tournament between three teams where all the major players of Bangladesh cricket are participating and this marks the return of cricket in Bangladesh after the COVID-19 crisis.

Mahmudullah XI have lost their first game of the tournament and would like to get a win in this game as this is a really short tournament whereas the Tamim XI will be playing their first game and would like to start the tournament with a win.

Pitch Report – The pitch looked fairly difficult to bat on in the first game where the fast bowlers were getting some help. This should be another 240-250 runs pitch.

Match Details :

Time:- 1.00 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Mahmudullah XI – Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Ebadat Hossain, Raqibul Hasan, Abu Hider

Tamim XI – Mohammad Mithun, Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Mahadi Hasan

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of List-A games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Mustafizur Rehman, Naim Sheikh, and Mosaddek Hossain.

MAH-XI vs TAM XI Team Wicket-Keeper

Liton Das (Price 9.5) will be our wicket-keeper. Liton is an International level player and will open the innings for his side. His List-A average is almost 40 and is a really good batsman at the top.

MAH-XI vs TAM XI Team Batsmen

Tamim Iqbal (Price 10.5) will be our batsmen from Tamim XI. Tamim is one of the best batsmen in the history of Bangladesh cricket and it will be a crime to drop him from the team. He has scored 9137 List-A runs in just 254 matches.

Mohammad Naim Sheikh (Price 9) and Imrul Kais (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Mahmudullah XI. Naim is a promising young talent of Bangladesh who made his debut last year against India and is a really good batsman whereas Kais is an experienced campaigner and played a brilliant inning of 40 runs in the last game as well. Both of them are really good players.

MAH-XI vs TAM XI Team All-Rounders

Mahmudullah (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from Mahmudullah XI. He is one of the best all-rounders of Bangladesh and is in a good form as well. Mahmu scored a brilliant half-century in the last game and picked a wicket in his bowling as well.

Mosaddek Hossain (Price 9) and Shahadat Hossain (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from Tamim XI. Mosaddek is a brilliant player and has scored 2901 List-A runs in 112 games with 52 wickets in his bowling as well whereas Shahadat is an experienced bowler and has picked 127 wickets in 123 List-A games. Both of them are really good players.

MAH-XI vs TAM XI Team Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman (Price 9.5) and Taijul Islam (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Tamim XI. Rahman is one of the best bowlers of Bangladesh and is a limited-overs specialist as well. He has picked 124 wickets in just 63 games whereas Islam is a really good wicket-taking spinner and has picked 135 wickets in 100 games. Both of them are brilliant bowlers.

Rakibul Hasan (Price 8.5) and Ebadot Hossain (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Mahmudullah XI. Both of them were brilliant in the last game and are looking in really good shape. Hasan picked a couple of wickets whereas Hossain picked three wickets in this bowling. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Tamim XI will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Mosaddek Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman

