LeBron James didn’t have his mother in the stands when he clinched his fourth ring and first title as a Los Angeles Laker in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

But after all the celebration in Disney World, James took the time to call his mom and have a face-to-face chat with her away from all the hoopla in the locker room.

Reporters captured the sweet moment on video and it’s a delight — James thanked her and said he hoped he continued to make her proud.

Here are some videos and photos from that very special call (WARNING: Some NSFW language ahead):