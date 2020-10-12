LeBron James will be celebrating his 4th NBA title with something that’ll irk MJ fans. The champagne uncorked by the team following their win is a brand owned by Isiah Thomas, MJ’s nemesis.

The Lakers blew the Heat off the court with a dominant first half that sealed the title for them. They held a 64-36 lead at halftime, and they cantered to the win from that point on.

The Heat tried to throw a spanner in the works and even thrust in Dragic and Olynyk. But their moves came too late and were too little to have an impact on the result.

Isiah Thomas’s champagne put to use by LeBron’s Lakers following the win

It is anybody’s guess as to what prompted the Lakers to use a relatively unknown brand for celebration. But the choice could have probably stemmed from a LeBron fan trying to get him one up.

After all, the celebration of a title is more deserving of a choice like Dom Perignon or Moet, which are universally acclaimed.

Also Read: ‘One of the best guns out there’: Paul George posts message for Lakers’ Danny Green after death threats for missed shot

If LeBron & the Lakers win it all tonight, they will celebrate by drinking @IsiahThomas champagne @Cheurlin1788. It will be the first time the Hall of Famer’s award-winning champagne, currently chilling on ice at the arena, will be used by an NBA title team in their celebration. pic.twitter.com/1rNstqU0OM — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) October 12, 2020

James won his 4th Finals MVP trophy after some vintage performances throughout the playoffs. This time, he had a lower burden to carry than any of his Finals runs, with AD complementing him so well.

Also Read: Giannis had a better postseason than Jimmy Butler?’- Nick Wright mocks Lakers’ LeBron James’ haters for NBA Finals losses hate

Davis had the chance to snag the award after 2 games, but a botched Game 3 effectively finished off his chances at the Finals MVP trophy.