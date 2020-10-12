Getty Images



Quinn Cook was one of the few somewhat forgettable Los Angeles Lakers this season. He hardly played, but unlike some of his more well-known teammates like JR Smith or Dion Waiters, he didn’t come with enough inherent fame for fans to notice. He appeared in only five playoff games during the Lakers’ championship run, and spent only one minute and 23 seconds of garbage time on the court against the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

So forgettable was Cook, apparently, that the team bus left him at the arena after the Lakers defeated the Heat and won their 17th championship on Sunday. We know this because the team seemed to realize it as Smith streamed on Instagram Live. Cook can be seen commenting on Smith’s feed, telling him to have the bus turn around and get him.

Now, championship celebrations can be wild. Smith knows that well, as his shirtless celebration following Cleveland’s 2016 title is well-remembered. But you’d think team busses would have some sort of roll call or buddy system to ensure this doesn’t happen.

Ultimately, though, this might have been the best-case scenario for Cook. A lifelong Laker fan, Cook already won a championship with the Golden State Warriors but went to Los Angeles at least in part for personal reasons. Winning a title with the Lakers meant something to him. He didn’t play much, though, so it’s hard to believe he built up too many stories and memories from the experience.

But now, he’ll always have this moment. He can forever laugh about the time he missed his own bus after winning a title and needed JR Smith to lead the rescue effort. It’s not exactly the same as playing real minutes on a champion, but if nothing else, it’s a fun memory.