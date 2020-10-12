With a 106-93 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA title in franchise history. As a result of the championship, fans in California want to get a chance to celebrate the accomplishment with the team. But this is 2020, so that may have to wait a little bit.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Los Angeles County and city officials are not yet ready to hold a “massive victory parade,” like championship teams usually do, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is currently no tentative date for a celebration, but talks continue to take place, according to TMZ Sports.

In addition, TMZ Sports is reporting that city officials brainstormed the idea of having an “in-car” parade where fans could park in specific locations and watch the Lakers go by, but, that idea has been nixed.

Late last week, Los Angeles County Health Officer Mr. Muntu Davis publicly said that he understands that fans are excited about the Lakers potentially winning a championship, but urged people to celebrate at home, according to CBS Los Angeles.

“We’re still in the middle of a pandemic,” Davis said. “Very excited that the Lakers are going to be playing this next game. And we just want to remind people the safest way to celebrate all of our teams, the Lakers and the Dodgers, is to do it in the comfort of your own home.”

People are certainly looking forward to celebrating the win even more this time around because the NBA playoffs were held in the bubble at Disney World — not in front of fans. Still, despite the warning from public health officials and not concrete plans for a parade, fans were seen flooding the streets of Los Angeles following Sunday’s Game 6 victory.