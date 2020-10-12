The Los Angeles Lakers won Sunday’s Game 6 of the NBA Finals to earn the franchise’s 17th NBA title, and they evidently couldn’t wait to get going with the post-championship celebration.

In fact, they were in such a rush to get out of the arena on Walt Disney World’s campus that the team bus forgot Quinn Cook.

J.R. Smith — who was surprisingly wearing a shirt in this video — went live on Instagram from the team bus, and we could see Cook commenting that the bus left the arena without him. The Lakers players found it hilarious even as a stranded Cook asked Smith to have the bus make a U-turn. (NSFW language)

“Man, QC got to fly,” Dion Waiters could be heard saying.

Cook’s comments started with “tell the bus don’t leave me.”

And quickly turned much more frustrated as the bus left.

Luckily for Cook, he would find a way back to the hotel.

It’s much easier to get over being left at an arena when you just won your second NBA title — that’s for sure.