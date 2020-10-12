With the Lakers winning the tumultuous 2019-20 NBA championship, their fans are over the moon. They gathered outside Staples Center in a flash mob, chanting ‘Kobe’ in honor of the legend.

Following a nail-biting Game 5 in which the Lakers could have taken the title with an open shot, they dismantled the Heat tonight. With a stifling defensive performance, Anthony Davis came back robustly from injury concerns.

The Heat were able to score just 36 points in the first half, and 58 through the first 3 quarters.

Lakers fans go on rampage outside Staples Center following rout of Miami

The Lakers have won their 17th NBA championship, and the 12th in the city of Los Angeles. This title comes 10 years after Kobe and Pau Gasol landed them their 16th against the Celtics in 2010. The excitement through the city is palpable.

Los Angeles is almost exclusively a Lakers town, and fans are entitled to go wild after this historic victory.

“KOBE. KOBE. KOBE.” STAPLES Center is the place to be rn. pic.twitter.com/BCRHxMHgDy — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 12, 2020

Los Angeles is taking to the streets outside of Staples Center after the the Lakers win championship No. 17. pic.twitter.com/w25dbE76hZ — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 12, 2020

The Kobe chants are in fond memory of their legendary franchise icon who passed away tragically in a plane crash with his daughter Gianna.

Bryant is, by consensus, the greatest Laker to ever play the game. Many superstars in the modern game have modeled their game after his fashion.

The Lakers used Kobe as a rallying point throughout this bubble.

LeBron and AD kept quoting Kobe when they said ‘Job’s not finished’ after virtually every win they had in the playoffs. It speaks volumes about what Kobe’s legacy is to residents of LA