Getty Images



Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Morgan, a two-time World Series champion and two-time National League MVP All Star, died Sunday. He was 77. CBS Sports’ Jim Bowden confirmed the news

Morgan played 22 MLB seasons, beginning his career with the Houston Astros (then the Colt .45s) in 1963. Morgan then made his way to the Cincinnati Reds, where he became a key member of the Big Red Machine, winning back-to-back World Series titles in 1975 and 1976. Morgan also won back-to-back NL MVP Awards both of those years.

Morgan was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in 1990.