Getty Images



Jimmy Garoppolo was benched in the second half of the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins in part due to an ankle injury that caused him to miss the previous two games. Garoppolo was able to make his first start in weeks, but wasn’t anywhere near his pre-injury form — finishing 7 of 17 for 77 yards with two interceptions and a 15.7 passer rating. After the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan hinted Garoppolo’s recovery from an injury played a factor in the decision to bench him for the second half. While the performance was Garoppolo’s worst in a 49ers uniform, he refuses to blame the injury as a result.

“I wouldn’t say it affected everything. It’s one of those things you’ve got to deal with,” Garoppolo said. “It’s tough. It was a tough one today. You just want to be out there with the guys, wanted to get the win today, obviously didn’t and it was just a lot of things didn’t go well for us.”

Garoppolo had to hear the whispers of a potential benching when Nick Mullens played well in a Week 3 win over the New York jets, only for that talk to be silenced a week later as Mullens was benched himself in a Week 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. C.J. Beathard, who played well in relief of Mullens, wasn’t as efficient subbing for Garoppolo — finishing 9 of 18 for 94 yards and a touchdown in the 43-17 blowout loss.

“Jimmy’s never one to make excuses, so he never said anything to me or whatever,” Beathard said. “But, yeah, obviously there’s some throws there that Jimmy makes if he’s healthy, I think for sure. I haven’t talked to Jimmy on whether, how much it was bothering him or not. So, you’re going to have to ask him exactly on that.”

Garoppolo has completed just 60.6% of his passes for 467 yards and four touchdowns on the season, playing in just three games. He’s not near the level that took the 49ers to the Super Bowl last season, as the offense has slipped from 4th in the NFL in total yards to 21st and second in points scored to 18th. The struggles of the offense have not affected Garoppolo, nor have they been an indictment of his play.

“My confidence is fine. That doesn’t change anything,” Garoppolo said. “Everyone’s in a tough situation in the NFL. It’s no different for us. It’s just kind of is what it is and you’ve got to deal with it. You’ve got to come into work and just make the best of the situation that you’re given. That’s all you could really do. You can’t worry about things you can’t control and it starts with me. I’ve just got to play better.”