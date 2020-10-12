Israel Adesanya finally addressed questions regarding his contentious celebration against Paulo Costa.

Israel Adesanya’s exceptional in-ring improvisation, has seemingly made him a subject of obscenity this time, as some serious questions were raised on his instant celebration after securing a victory over Paulo Costa at UFC 253. The Middleweight champion received criticism from different sections for his post-fight humping act.

Israel Adesanya Opens Up About His Controversial Celebration Against Paulo Costa

Adesanya has addressed the issue now, and has justified his action by terming it as an overreaction and a case of Homophobia. Stylebender is known for his candidness and in an interview with MMA Fighting, the 31-year-old reflected upon his controversial move and apparently he is not in a state of regret rather he is untroubled by others’ opinions.

“I couldn’t give a f**k what they think to be honest. I didn’t even think about it, I didn’t even plan it. It was just justified. Like you know when you’re on ‘Call of Duty’ and you smoke someone with a head shot and then you go over them and then press circle, down, up, down, up, kind of tea bag them. That’s kind of what I did.

“What it is, is homophobia. People are just mad ‘why are you doing that, you’re not a man’ cause they feel inadequate. Questioning their own sexuality.”

While his celebratory method raised the eyebrows of many, the Nigerian feels his respectful attitude towards his opponent hasn’t been paid any heed.

“Dude said so much sh*t to me leading up to the fight, insulted me in so many different ways. That was pretty much a second after the fight was over and you expect me to be gracious? Are you f**king kidding me? I was gracious when I walked up to him and said ‘are you going to shake my hand?’ and he shook my hand and I said good fight, thank you. Thank you for the game. I was gracious when I secretly DM’d him and checked ‘how’s your leg? just wanted to check on him.

“I told him on the DM, you were disrespectful, so I have to be disrespectful back. If you were respectful, then I’d be respectful but I have to make an example out of you. I let him know in the DM then he put out the video saying ‘oh I want to kill you, I want to kill you.’ Then I f**king released the DM’s saying look this is what happened when I DM’d him.”

Adesanya concluded the whole chapter with a thumping statement. “I’m not an asshle. But if you’re an asshle to me, oh boy, I can give it right back.”

