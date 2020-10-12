Ishant Sharma: The senior Indian fast bowler will no longer take part in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals’ list of injured players continues to increase as fast bowler Ishant Sharma has now been ruled out of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League.

Sharma, 32, had played a lone match this season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. While he had replaced Avesh Khan as the Indian pacer in their bowling attack, he was replaced by Harshal Patel in the following matches.

Sharma, who gave away 26 runs in the three wicketless overs that he bowled, suffered an abdominal muscle tear during a training session last week.

“Delhi Capitals fast bowler Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on 7 October 2020 in Dubai. Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear. This injury will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020,” read the Delhi Capitals press release.

Ishant Sharma ruled out of IPL 2020

It is worth mentioning that Capitals spinner-pair of Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant have already been injured in IPL 2020.

While Ashwin recovered to take the field, Mishra has also been ruled out of the tournament. Pant, who had missed last night’s match against Mumbai Indians, is expected to miss the tournament “for a week”.

Before the commencement of IPL 2020, Delhi had to bring in replacement for Chris Woakes and Jason Roy in the form of Anrich Nortje and Daniel Sams. While DC are yet to name a replacement for Sharma, one wouldn’t be surprised if they rope in a couple of players considering that Pant will further miss a match or two.

Having won five and lost two matches in IPL 2020 so far, Capitals are comfortably placed at the second position on the points table.