King James demanded respect for his achievements from all NBA fans after his 4th championship win today. James spoke about this during his Finals MVP acceptance speech.

The Lakers cantered to an easy Game 6 win in a manner that was a strong reminder of how they fared in Game 1. The Heat were simply no match for Anthony Davis in the paint, while the Lakers’ role players stepped up big time.

The lead for the Lakers ballooned to nearly 40 at one point in the 3rd quarter. It was all one could do to not turn off the match at one point, it was so lopsided.

LeBron’s acceptance speech consists of him calling for some ‘damn respect’

A teary-eyed LeBron and AD hugged each other as soon as their win was confirmed.

They took some moments to compose themselves before going for an all-out celebration of their title win.

Also Read: ‘LeBron James and Lakers to celebrate with Isiah Thomas champagne’: NBA title celebration to irk Michael Jordan fans

“I want my damn respect too.” –LeBron James 👑 pic.twitter.com/yswlex0U8M — ESPN (@espn) October 12, 2020

James was emotional about the perceived disrespect he felt the Lakers had received through the course of the season gone by. The award snubs for him and AD in the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards come to mind especially.

“We just want our respect. Rob wants his respect. Coach Vogel want his respect. Organization want their respect. And I want my damn respect.” LeBron James said.

If there were any fans wishing to pounce on the LeBron-bashing rounds, now does not seem to be the best time. James looks as indomitable as ever at the end of Year 17. He will again be a favorite to win next season, without any doubt. Anyone doubting his ability to lead teams will simply look like a hater now.