Through 2 Quarters

although the Miami Dolphins were the underdogs at kickoff, they’ve since taken control of the gameThe Dolphins are way out in front at halftime with a 30-7 lead over the San Francisco 49ers. Miami already has more points in this matchup than they finished with last week.

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick has led the way so far for Miami, as he has passed for two TDs and 251 yards on 20 attempts. Fitzpatrick has been efficient, with a passer rating of 150.

Miami has been a nightmare for San Francisco’s offensive line with three sacks already. We’ll see if Miami can continue to haunt the offensive line.

Who’s Playing

Miami @ San Francisco

Current Records: Miami 1-3; San Francisco 2-2

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers will stay at home another week and welcome the Miami Dolphins at 4:05 p.m. ET Oct. 11 at Levi’s Stadium. With a combined 832 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

The point spread favored San Francisco last week, but luck did not. The 49ers didn’t finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 25-20 to the Philadelphia Eagles. San Francisco’s loss came about despite a quality game from TE George Kittle, who caught 15 passes for one TD and 183 yards.

Meanwhile, Miami came up short against the Seattle Seahawks last week, falling 31-23. Miami’s only touchdown came on a rush from QB Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Most of the squad’s points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 15. K Jason Sanders delivered a perfect 5-for-5 game.

The losses put San Francisco at 2-2 and Miami at 1-3. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The 49ers enter the contest with only three passing touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the league. Less enviably, the Dolphins are stumbling into the matchup with the third most rushing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up seven on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara,, California

Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara,, California TV: FOX

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $89.00

Odds

The 49ers are a big 8-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Nov 27, 2016 – Miami 31 vs. San Francisco 24

