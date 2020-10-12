How many votes did Lakers’ LeBron James and Anthony Davis receive in the NBA Finals MVP Voting? (News)

LeBron James lifted his 4th Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP trophy tonight, as the Lakers won their title #17.

The Lakers clinched the 2019-20 NBA Champion title, beating the Miami Heat 4-2 in a well-fought Finals series. The Lakers took down the Heat 106-93 in a show of their defensive prowess.

There was a time when the Lakers were up by almost 30, but the Heat cut it down to single digits. Unfortunately, it was too little, too late for them.

The Larry O’Brien trophy wasn’t the only one at play tonight though. There was also the coveted Bill Russell Finals MVP trophy up for grabs. While many believed that Anthony Davis, who was playing his first-ever Finals deserved it, a majority believed it was LeBron James who should have received it.

How many Finals MVP votes did LeBron James and Anthony Davis get?

LeBron James clinched his 4th Finals MVP trophy tonight, making him the sole owner of the #2 spot on most Finals MVP trophy holders. He is second only to Micheal Jordan, who has 6 of the Bill Russell trophies to his name.

Marc J. Spears and Chris Haynes revealed after the presentation, that the Finals MVP trophy was given to LeBron unanimously. He received all 11 votes from the media panel.

LeBron James won the Finals MVP award unanimously. pic.twitter.com/uZNiaC3NuK — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 12, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is the unanimous winner of the 2020 Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award. James received all 11 votes from a media panel (including myself) at the NBA Finals. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) October 12, 2020

With this, LeBron James becomes the first-ever player to earn the Bill Russell trophies while playing for 3 different franchises.

LeBron James truly deserved the honor as the Lakers’ star averaged 29.83 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game in the Finals. Anthony Davis averaged 25 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, but the impact that LeBron James had on the court was unparalleled.