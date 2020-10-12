USATSI



Goran Dragic is listed as active for Game 6 of the NBA Finals, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Dragic played the first half of Game 1 of the Finals but left with what later turned out to be a torn left plantar fascia. He has not played since, and with Bam Adebayo missing Games 2 and 3, the Heat fell into a 2-0 hole in the series. Now, it is 3-2 in favor of the Lakers, and the Heat are going all out to try to even the series and force a decisive Game 7.

It should be noted that Dragic being listed as active is not a guarantee that he will play major minutes. NBA teams have 13 active players on game days. The Heat used only seven in Game 5, so they could afford to take a chance by listing Dragic as active even if he can’t contribute as they don’t anticipate needing a deep bench. Dragic has been told that he can’t worsen the injury by playing, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, so pain management is what matters. The pain has reportedly been significant, and he has struggled to put pressure on the foot.

If Dragic can give the Heat anything, though, it will be an enormous boost. They’ve gotten inconsistent production from former starter Kendrick Nunn and rookie Tyler Herro in this series. Both are better-suited to supporting roles. Dragic was Miami’s leading scorer in the postseason prior to his injury. If nothing else, a somewhat healthy version of him should take some pressure off of Jimmy Butler, who, despite being Miami’s fourth-leading scorer in the first three rounds, is averaging 29 points on just under 56 percent shooting in the Finals.

The downside risk here comes on defense. Miami’s defense has tightened up significantly after two poor games. Dragic isn’t known for his defense even at full strength. If he’s compromised by injury, LeBron James is going to look for him in switches. It only takes one weak link to ruin a defense at this stage. Dragic will have to be very valuable on offense to make up for his weakness defensively.

Still, the Heat have their full roster available for the first time since Game 1. No matter how they use it, that is a major win as they sit two games away from a championship. The Lakers will have their work cut out for them tonight in their possible clincher.