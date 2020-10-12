Nick Wright is among the biggest LeBron stans in sports media. Today, he posted a tweet about the absurdity of an argument used against LeBron James in Finals discussions.

A number of casual ‘MJ for GOAT’ fans have often used the argument that LeBron’s Finals losses should be held against him.

The ‘3-6 mafia’, as Redditors call them, have been notorious for this. Jordan is given a pass for not making the same number of Finals. His perfect Finals record is held up as the gold standard of NBA performances.

Nick Wright makes an analogy to demonstrate how foolish it LeBron haters are

A passive-aggressive tweet came from the FS1 First Things First host today. It read:

“So, since we all know the only losses that count against your legacy are Finals losses, I think we can safely say that when the Heat lose tonight Giannis had a far better postseason than Jimmy Butler.

(See how insane it sounds when applied to literally anyone else?)”

Nick Wright will be among those people who will enter the GOAT debate with renewed vigour from tomorrow.

With the Lakers winning their 17th championship spearheaded by LeBron, this is a great time for his fans to reignite it. James keeps adding to his legacy as he becomes one of the oldest players to win Finals MVP.

Lakers fans will have some great times ahead of them.