Genshin Impact Coop Event: miHoYo has released another exciting new Co-op event & here are the details of what you need and how to ace it.

The incredibly famous new Gacha action RPG Genshin Impact offers its players loads of ways to explore and enjoy the world of Teyvat. And now, add to that yet another with the new Elemental Crucible Co-op event.

Genshin Impact Co-op Event: What is it about?

The Co-op event is in the game for the duration of a week from 12th to the 19th of October. The time when the event will start and end will depend on your system time. You can access it from the Events menu in the game. Either use the F5 button (PC), the compass in the corner (Mobile) or from the shortcut wheel when holding the L1 button (PS4).

In this event, you will need to team up with your friends and defeat enemies. Once you defeat them, you will then receive Elemental Clots which you must put into the Elemental Crucible. Once you have put a certain no. into the crucible, a gauge will fill up and the process will be complete. Then, using 40 original resin, you can unlock your rewards. However, remember that you only get 15 mins to finish the task. So, if you fail to do it within this limit, you must repeat it again.

Requirements & Rewards.

In order to be eligible for the event, you need to have an adventure level of 20 or above. Along will this, first, you need to complete all the quests of “A Tomorrow without Tears”. Second, also finish Timaeus’s quest, One Giant Step for Alchemy. Once you’re done with all 3 of these reqs., you’re good to go. So, make sure to be done with them asap.

The Rewards will vary based on your world level, scaling through levels 1 to 4. You will receive as rewards, bounties, Character EXP Materials, Adventure EXP & one additional perk. Apart from these, there are separate rewards for the Alchemy Handbook as well as the Battle Pass. However, keep in mind that these do not need you to spend any Original Resin.

Below, we have inserted a great video guide to show you how to carry out the event.

Tips & Walkthrough.

You will be able to access the event once you complete the “One Giant Step for Alchemy” quest. So, make sure to do that first. Then, go to the Thousand Winds Temple and talk to Timaeus. Once you’ve done it, a Ruin Guard will appear before you. So, first you’ll need to defeat it. After that interact with the Elemental Crucible and join the event.

Once you join the event, defeat the enemies by teaming with your fellow travellers. Then, grab the clots and put them in the crucible. A gauge will fill up gradually as you do so and the event will be complete once you’ve filled it up totally. After this, spend the resin to earn your rewards.

Here are some tips that may come in handy. First, always collect the same type of clots at a time. In one go, you can grab 3. Second, try to stick to the same clot type as often as you can. This is because once a transporter, you, put some clots into the crucible, it designates a certain type to you. The more of this type you carry, the quicker the gauge fills up. That’s it, really. Follow these steps and with some good teamwork and a bit of health replenish, you’ll ace it in no time.

