Big names around the NFL have wasted no time offering prayers and support for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who suffered a serious ankle injury during the team’s win over the New York Giants on Sunday. One very familiar to Prescott, however, was among those who paid special attention to the signal-caller immediately after the QB’s injury.

As players, coaches and team personnel gathered to surround Prescott while trainers prepared him to be carted off the field Sunday, former Cowboys coach and current Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was right there in the mix, seemingly offering words of support to both Prescott and current Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

Garrett, who could be seen giving a comforting pat on the back to McCarthy, spent four seasons as Prescott’s head coach in Dallas, helping usher the QB into the NFL during the 2016 season. Also spotted hugging Cowboys executives Jerry and Stephen Jones prior to Sunday’s rivalry contest, he remains a figure of respect in the Dallas organization, having spent 20 combined seasons with the club as both a player and coach. More importantly, his presence as part of the massive contingent around Prescott on Sunday emphasized just how much respect the Cowboys QB holds around the league and across divisional lines.