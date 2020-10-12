Some notable names were on social media Sunday night celebrating the Los Angeles Lakers’ championship.

There was singer Rihanna, decked out in a No. 24 Kobe Bryant jersey, singing Queen’s We Are the Champions. California’s own Dr. Dre taunted Florida native Rick Ross. And Nathan Apodaca — the man behind the Fleetwood Mac Dreams challenge that’s everywhere, including in the sports world — lip-synced to the Queen classic as well. Snoop Dogg got in on the action, too, as did California senator and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris: